The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s Punjab unit today announced that it will join the “Kisan (farmers) Tractors Parade” in Delhi on the Republic Day. In a statement, the AAP’s Punjab unit president and Member of Parliament (MP), Bhagwant Mann, said that AAP volunteers from across the state with tractors from every village would join the farmers’ tractors parade in Delhi on 26 January.

He said the AAP would join this agitation not as a political party but as a party of farmers, labourers and volunteers. He said that the AAP was a party of common people who were mostly farmers and labourers.

Mann said that the peaceful agitation being undertaken by the farmers for their survival and existence has become the “largest agitation” in the world with the participation of such a large number of people and in a planned and peaceful manner.

The AAP leader said that this fight was not only to demand the repeal of the Centre’s “black farm laws” but also to save the Constitution of the country. He pointed out that it was the constitutional right of the farmers to take out the tractors rally in a peaceful manner, which the government was trying to thwart.

“The manner in which the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government has been looting the constitutional rights for a long time and working against the Constitution, is very dangerous for the country. Following the Hitler regime, the Narendra Modi government is trying all sorts of tricks to crush the farmers’ movement,” Mann charged.

He alleged that after the Modi government came to power, the public properties of the country were first “sold” to corporate houses and now “they were trying to enslave” farmers by bringing “black laws” to grab their lands.

Mann said it was strange that the democratically elected government was allegedly “working for Adani-Ambani” instead of listening to the people.

He said that the AAP has been opposing the “anti-farmers agricultural laws” brought by the BJP-led central government from day one.

“It is our primary duty to rise above the political party and support the struggle of the benefactors of the country, which we are trying our best to do by supporting the farmers’ movement,” Mann said.

He added that the Modi government should give up its “stubborn attitude” and immediately accept the demands of the protesting farmers for repeal of the three controversial agri laws.