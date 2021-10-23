PSPCL waives power bills worth Rs 77.37 Cr

On the directives of Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has cleared the outstanding arrears of electricity bills worth Rs 77.37 Crore of 96,911 domestic consumers having load below two kilowatts (KW) to date.

Disclosing this on Friday, a spokesperson of the Chief Minister’s Office said these consumers from five zones across the state have as many as 15.85 lakh beneficiaries with a total liability of Rs 1505 Crore, out of which the outstanding arrears worth Rs 77.37 Crore has been waived off so far.

Given the zone-wise breakup of beneficiaries with financial liability on this count, the spokesperson said that the border zone has 4.27 lakh beneficiaries with the liability of Rs 407 Crore, the central zone has 1.84 lakh beneficiaries (Rs1.57 Crore), the north zone has 2.11 lakh beneficiaries (Rs.1.78 Crore), the south zone has 2.86 lakh beneficiaries (Rs Two Crore) and the west zone has 4.76 lakh beneficiaries (Rs 5.62 Crore).

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister reiterating his government’s firm commitment said that anyone regardless of caste, creed and religion would get the benefit of waiver.