Promising governance at doorstep, Mann says change will be visible in a month

After the historic victory of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab, the party’s chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said “change” in governance will be visible in the state in a month.

Addressing party supporters along with his mother Harpal Kaur and sister Manpreet Kaur outside his house in Sangrur, Mann thanked all the Punjabis for the massive mandate. “You have fulfilled your responsibility very well, now it is my turn to fulfill the responsibility,” he said.

“We have good intentions, that is why the people of Punjab have trusted us. Trust me, change will be visible in a month. Now you will not have to go to the offices of government employees. Government officers won’t hinder your work by making excuses. Now the public servants will come to your houses and localities to do their job,” the AAP leader added.

Taking a jibe at the Opposition parties, Mann said they tried to defame and abuse him and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal. “But we have forgiven everyone, provided they start respecting the three and a half crore Punjabis now,” he said.

Mann said during the Congress-Akali governments, decisions regarding Punjab used to be taken in Moti Mahal, Siswan Farm House and big havelis. “Now the government of Punjab will run from villages, Mohallas, and towns,” he added.

Mann singled out unemployment in Punjab as his biggest concern and said his first decision as CM will be to bring an end to unemployment in the state.

He said the pictures of the Chief Minister and leaders will not be in the government offices of Punjab. “Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh and Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar’s pictures will be displayed in government offices. Bhagat Singh fought for our freedom and sacrificed his life and after independence, Baba Saheb gave us the right to freedom and equality by writing the constitution of the country. It is our duty to follow their values and fulfill their dreams,” he said.

Mann said earlier chief ministers of Punjab used to take an oath at the Raj Bhavan, but he will take an oath as CM at the village of Bhagat Singh, Khatkar Kalan.

Thanking AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal for touring the state for the poll campaign despite bad health, Mann said Punjab’s schools and hospitals will be improved on the lines of Delhi, power will be made available for the industry at cheaper rates and the state will be made safer for women.