Few political families controlling power in Punjab, it’s time for change : Mann

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab Chief Ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said a few political families are controlling power in Punjab and it’s time for the people to change this for the better future of the state by voting for the party of the common people (AAP) in the February 10 Assembly polls.

Addressing a gathering during his door-to-door campaign in his Assembly constituency Dhuri, Mann appealed to the people to press the button of Aam Aadmi Party’s election symbol ‘Jharoo’ (broom) to change the future of the youth and children of Punjab for better.

He said AAP is a party of the common people and party’s leaders belong to ordinary families. “That’s why we understand the plight of the common people very well. We are working day and night and making plans to take Punjab forward and solve the problems of the people,” the AAP leader said.

Mann said AAP has the roadmap ready for Punjab. “We will save both the agriculture and youth of Punjab. With adequate opportunities for education and employment in Punjab, our youth won’t have to migrate to foreign countries for higher education or employment. Our aim is not only to provide employment to the youth of Punjab, but also to make them capable of employment generation,” he said.

The Member of Parliament from Sangrur said that the AAP government will protect the traders and businessmen in Punjab to create a safe business environment and promote industry. “The AAP government will include the suggestions of the businessmen of Punjab in its plans to solve all their problems. We will arrange incentives for setting up new industries and will eliminate the main problems of the traders like raids and Inspector Raj. With the increase of industry, trade, the revenue of the government and employment will also increase,” he said.

Mann said every section of Punjab; youth, farmers, traders, businessmen and government employees, are with AAP. "AAP government will be the government of all sections of the people. Today the power of Punjab is in the hands of a few political families."

The AAP leader said as a Chief Minister, he will work tirelessly to solve every issue pertaining to the people of Punjab, same as he had been raising issues of Punjab in the Parliament.