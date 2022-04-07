Police in northern states to join hands for inter-state raids & search operations

Northern Regional Police Coordination Committee (NRPCC) on Thursday decided to enhance coordination and cooperation

during inter-state raids and search operations to ensure no offender evades arrest.

The (NRPCC), held its meeting in Gurugram to further strengthen Police coordination, effectively curb crime, and address policing issues across the north Indian states, also laid emphasis on real-time information-sharing regarding inter-state criminal activities.

During the meeting hosted by Haryana Police, the police leadership discussed a broad range of emerging trends related to terrorists-gangster-criminal nexus, drug trafficking, the scope of sharing good practices regarding social media patrolling, capacity building in the area of drones usage, monitoring criminal activities of terrorists and criminals lodged in jails, cybercrime, etc. Specific stress was laid on the role of police in disaster management, capacity building, disaster resilience as well as counter drone actions.

The meeting was co-chaired by Commissioner of Police Delhi, Rakesh Asthana and Director General of Police Haryana, PK Agrawal. It was attended by Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi and senior functionaries of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) along with other officers.

In the meeting, the top brass of police and CAPF proposed a slew of measures to enhance coordination among their respective units to tackle crime in the region.

The Police officers also decided to make plans for enhancing coordination and cooperation during inter-state raids and searches to ensure that the offenders do not evade arrest.

A lot of emphasis was laid on real-time information sharing regarding inter-state criminal activities. This would go a long way in increasing mutual coordination amongst the forces.

In addition, emphasis was also laid on establishing coordination between Police units to work on issues of inter-state security, crime, organized crime, cybercrime, drugs smuggling, human trafficking, terrorism etc.

Addressing the officers, DGP Haryana PK Agrawal said strategic cooperation between inter-state Police forces will act as a key weapon in tackling all these issues.

“The sharing of intelligence amongst the members will contribute towards building a safer environment in the northern region,” DGP Haryana added.