People’s government will be formed in Punjab: Bhagwant Mann

On a day exit poll results predicted a victory for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab, AAP’s chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann on Monday said a people’s government would be formed in the state.

After visiting the ‘strong room’ of Sangrur, where his assembly constituency Dhuri’s electronic voting machines (EVMs) are also stored, Mann said the hard work of AAP workers would pay off on 10 March and the Aam Aadmi Party government would be formed in Punjab.

Mann visited the Strong Room at Sangrur where the voting machines of Dhuri, Malerkotla, Sunam, Dirba, Sangrur, Amargarh, and Lehragaga Assembly constituencies are kept.

Mann said with the counting of votes on March 10, the mandate issued by the people would come out of the machines and a people’s government would be formed in the state.

Several exit polls forecast a clear majority for the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP in Punjab. Most exits projected AAP will secure a majority (59) seats on its own in the 117-seat Assembly.

The Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal are in competition for second and third place as per the exit polls.