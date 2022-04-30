Patiala Violence: Capt condemns AAP govt for failure of law and order

Condemning incidents of violence in Patiala, former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday said it reflected the complete failure of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government to take care of the law and order in the state.

At the same time, he appealed to people to maintain peace and harmony at all costs and not to get carried away by any provocations.

“Patiala has a history of harmony and brotherhood, let us ensure that we preserve it at all costs”, he appealed to his fellow Patialvis.

Reacting to the incidents that shook the peace in the quiet and peaceful historic city today, Amarinder expressed surprise as to how the administration could allow the situation to escalate to the extent that it ended up in violence.

“Even a layman could foresee and make out that the proposed protest march by one group of people could lead to violence,” he said adding, “it is surprising why the police did not take any preemptive action”.

The former CM said the law and order situation is continuously deteriorating in Punjab and today’s incidents in Patiala were only a part of a long series.

“With the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who holds home portfolio also, having no authority of his own, as all decisions are taken by Arvind Kejriwal, one cannot expect anything better”, Amarinder observed, while disclosing that Mann has to get approval for everything from Delhi and he cannot handle emergency situations of his own.

“Mann is neither capable nor authorised to make any decisions, which bodes ill for Punjab”, the Punjab Lok Congress chief remarked.