Offices in Punjab to open at 7.30 am from May 2

The Punjab government has changed in timings for all its offices situated in Punjab and Chandigarh. A notification in this regard has been issued.

An official spokesman of the state government said that from 2 May, 2023, all government offices will open at 7:30 am and close at 2 pm.

This timing will be applicable until 15 July, 2023. He said the new timings will be implemented uniformly for all offices, including field offices, Civil Secretariat, and other head offices.

“The state government appeals to the public to take note of the new timings and plan to visit the offices accordingly,” the spokesperson said.

The early morning opening of offices is expected to substantially reduce power consumption during peak summer when the demand for electricity is highest, he added.