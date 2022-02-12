NSCA demands SC welfare agenda in poll manifestos

National Scheduled Castes Alliance (NSCA), a socio-political organization, on Saturday accused political parties in Punjab of ignoring the welfare of scheduled castes (SC) in their poll manifestos for the February 20 Assembly polls in the state.

In a meeting held at Patiala, the NSCA president Paramjit Singh Kainth said 2022 Punjab elections are right at the doorstep, and yet, none of the Political parties have initiated a dialogue or released any substantial document regarding the welfare of the SCs which constitute about 35 per cent of the population in the state.

He said none of the manifestoes released by the political parties have given enough attention given to any issue related to the SCs including the Post-Matric Scholarship scam, securing one-third of the Shamlat Land for SC’s in villages, a social boycott in villages, or instances of sexual and physical violence against the poor in the community.

“All they (political parties) are handing out are freebies and promises for equality and progress. They are providing a roadmap on how the welfare of the SCs will be brought about,” Kainth said adding the NSCA will now initiate a program to communicate and meet the leading figures of each and every political party in Punjab to highlight the disappointment and anger that the SC community against these parties for not issuing a special plan for the welfare of the Dalits.

He said the Stand Up India Scheme and Startup India schemes of the Central government have also failed in Punjab as unemployed youth are rejected by the private and government banks for granting loans to start a business venture.

“These schemes deserve a second version being announced which is based on the demographics of Punjab,” the NSCA chief said.

“We will also ask the Union government to increase the income eligibility slab for the Post Matric Scholarship to Rs Eight lakh from the present Rs 2.5 lakhs,” he added.

Kanith said the NSCA will demand the new government in Punjab to resolve the issues highlighted by it within the first cabinet meeting and proper implementation should be evident within the first six months of the new government.

He said strict action should be taken against the Educational Institutions which have been found guilty in the Post-Matric Scholarship scam.