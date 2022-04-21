Not a single drop of Punjab's water to any other state : AAP Punjab

Days after Aam Aadmi Party’s Haryana in-charge Sushil Gupta promised Satluj Yamuna Link (SYL) canal water to every village in Haryana, AAP Punjab on Thursday said not a single drop of Punjab’s water would be given to any other state.

AAP spokesperson Dr. Sunny Singh Ahluwalia said that the AAP government and leadership are very sincere about the water issue of Punjab and meeting the needs of the people of Punjab is their priority as well as a huge responsibility.

“The political leaders who have been rejected by the people of Punjab are now deliberately pursuing mudslinging on the issue of water, whereas the AAP government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has made it clear that we would take a firm stand in favor of Punjab on all issues and the rights of Punjab would be safeguarded wholeheartedly, “Ahluwalia said.

He said that Punjab is already facing a water crisis. There is a shortage of irrigation water and groundwater is no longer potable in most the areas of Punjab.

Therefore, the Punjab government is trying to save groundwater by implementing new policies. Efforts are being made to treat and recycle contaminated water from rivers, canals, and streams.

Ahluwalia said a state which already has a looming water crisis, cannot afford to spare water to anyone and the AAP Punjab government is well aware of it.

Those who are questioning the AAP and the Punjab government on the issue of water should also tell what they have done to sort this issue while being in power.

He slammed Shiromani Akali Dal, Bharatiya Janata Party, and Congress saying that the rights of Punjab had been violated by the governments of these parties.

He pointed out the issues of SYL, Punjabi language, and Punjab’s capital Chandigarh and said that over time these issues have taken a dangerous turn due to the anti-Punjab intentions of these political parties.

Ahluwalia appealed to the people of Punjab to beware of the lies of Opposition parties and leaders as the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government will protect the rights of Punjab at all costs and not even a drop of Punjab’s water will be given to any other state.

He assured the people that their elected government will protect all riparian rights of Punjab.