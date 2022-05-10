News of second blast outside Mohali intelligence office fake: punjab Police

Punjab Police on Tuesday said the news of a second blast outside the office of the state police’s Intelligence Wing at Mohali, which is being aired by some national level news channels, is baseless and false.

Unethical journalism on such sensitive issues creates an atmosphere of turmoil in the society, the senior superintendent of police (SSP) SAS Nagar (Mohali) Vivek Shil Sony said refuting the news that a second blast took place outside the Mohali intelligence office today. Soni said that a high-level probe into last night’s blast was being carried out and the culprits would be nabbed soon.

The intelligence wing of Punjab Police at Mohali was attacked with a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) on Monday evening.

Punjab Director General of Police, VK Bhawra on Tuesday said they had leads on the grenade attack and would crack the case soon.

Speaking to reporters, the DGP said it is a big challenge for police as the explosive used was trinitrotoluene.

Sources said two youths have been detained in connection with the grenade attack.