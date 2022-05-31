Moosewala’s killing: SAD, BJP demand Mann govt’s dismissal

A day after Punjab singer Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead by assailants in Mansa, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday demanded dismissal of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government over deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

Both the SAD and BJP separately met the Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit to demand dismissal of the Bhagwant Mann government.

Blaming the Punjab CM for the killing of Moosewala, the SAD said a case should be registered against Mann for violating the oath of office by releasing confidential information about the withdrawal of the security cover of Moosewala as well as other prominent personalities.

“The CM does not deserve to stay in office for even one minute more”, the SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal said while demanding a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the killing of Moosewala.

The SAD alleged the AAP government was taking the state back into the dark days of anarchy. It said the CM had thrown all rules and regulations aside and was taking decisions on security cover on his whims and fancies.

Badal said the SAD delegation had informed the Governor that never before had such incidents like an RPG rocket launcher attack on the Intelligence Headquarters of the Punjab Police at Mohali occurred in the history of the state. He said communal harmony had also been disturbed during AAP rule with Hindu-Sikh clashes taking place for the first time ever.

The SAD delegation said the border state Punjab was being pushed into a state of anarchy after formation of the AAP government with the state coming in the grip of gang-wars, terror attacks, brutal daylight murders, kidnappings and dacoities on an everyday basis.

Meanwhile, the BJP delegation led by BJP Punjab president Ashwani Sharma said the state was having the worst law and order situation.

Sharma said the CM is a puppet of AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and party leader Raghav Chaddha. He said by removing the security of the people who are the target of terrorists and gangsters in Punjab, an open invitation has been given to terrorists and gangsters to carry out their murders and other crimes.

The BJP leader demanded the Governor to immediately dismiss “the incompetent” Bhagwant Mann government and DGP Punjab.