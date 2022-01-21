Money recovered in ED raids belongs to Channi, not to his relatives: AAP

Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Punjab youth wing co-president Anmol Gagan Maan on Friday said crores of rupees seized from Chief Minister

Charanjit Singh Channi relatives’ house in the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids did not belong to his relatives but to Channi himself.

Addressing a Press conference, Mann said Channi cannot cover his wrongdoings by calling himself poor and Dalit. He will have to give the account to the people of Punjab of crores of ‘benami’ (unaccounted) property and piles of notes found in the raid, she said.

Maan said Chief Minister Channi and his relatives were associated with the illegal mining in Chamkaur Sahib. Everyone knows that when politicians, ministers and chief ministers have to take bribe and commission money, they take it through their relatives and close friends, she said.

The AAP leader said crores of rupees were found from the house of Chief Minister Channi’s nephew and relatives in ED raids, but they are trying to mislead the people of Punjab by calling themselves poor and Dalits.

“But I want to tell Chief Minister Channi that when someone steals or does something illegal, then caste has nothing to do with that work.

Today Punjab is asking from where so much money came to the relatives of the Chief Minister. Right now only one of his relatives has been raided at his house, if all the details are out, then I don’t know how many crores of money will be found,” she said.

Mann said the nephew of the Chief Minister, who described himself as a poor and common man, had a Rolex watch worth Rs 12 lakh. “Now Channi is saying that he did not pay attention to his relatives. So the question arises that when they are not able to catch the thieves in their house then how will they catch the thieves of the whole Punjab?” she said.

Mann said the people of Punjab are fed up with the loot and corruption of Congress-Akali. These parties looted the treasury of Punjab and filled their houses with that money. The Aam Aadmi Party government will completely eliminate corruption and mafia from Punjab and will provide amenities to the people with that money, she added.