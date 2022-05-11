Mohali Blast: ‘Whoever tried to spoil atmosphere of Punjab will not be spared’, warns Mann

A day after a blast outside the office of the Punjab Police intelligence wing headquarters at Mohali, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said “whoever tried to spoil the atmosphere of our Punjab will not be spared”.

“Police are investigating the blast in Mohali. Whoever tried to spoil the atmosphere of our Punjab will not be spared,” Mann said in a tweet.

Chairing a high-level meeting of senior officers of the police department at his official residence this morning, Mann said nobody would be allowed to disturb the peaceful atmosphere of the state adding that few inimical forces are constantly trying to foment trouble across the state, which will never succeed in their nefarious designs.

The CM said the culprits behind this incident would be soon brought to book and handed down an exemplary punishment as a deterrent for other such anti-social elements not to commit such heinous incidents in the future.

He directed the Director-General of Police (DGP) VK Bhawra to immediately probe into the entire incident thoroughly so as to get to the bottom of the case.

The DGP apprised the CM that a few suspects have been taken into custody for further interrogation so as to enable the police to strike at the roots of this unsavory incident.

Bhawra said they had leads on the grenade attack and would crack the case soon. Speaking to reporters, the DGP said it is a big challenge for police as the explosive used was trinitrotoluene. Sources said two youths have been detained in connection with the grenade attack.

On Monday night, a rocket-propelled grenade hit the Intelligence Wing headquarters of Punjab Police in Mohali and shattered window panes on one of the floors of the building.

The explosion took place at around 7.45 p.m. at the office located at Sector 77 in Mohali. No one, however, was injured in the explosion.

“A minor explosion was reported at the Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in sector 77, SAS Nagar at around 7.45 PM. No damage has been reported. Senior officers are on the spot and an investigation is being done. Forensic teams have been called,” the Mohali police said in a statement.