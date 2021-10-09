Modi govt failed to protect minorities in Kashmir: AAP Punjab

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab on Friday condemned the targeting killings of two school teachers of the minority community in Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement, Leader of Opposition, Harpal Singh Cheema expressed condolences with the families of the victims and said that incidents of violence were increasing in Kashmir and the Narendra

Modi-led Central government had completely failed to provide security to the people.

Lashing out at the Modi government, Cheema said, “There have been seven targeted killings of civilians in the last five days. The Central government has completely failed to protect the minorities in Jammu and Kashmir. The government, which once claimed to bring peace to Kashmir with abrogation of Article 370 and demonetisation, has failed to curb terrorism and are now silent

on the deaths of the civilians.” He said that Narendra Modi, who claims to be a nationalist PM, should resign immediately.

“Occurrence of terror activities in recent days is a matter of very serious concern. The Central government should take it seriously and give a befitting reply to terrorism ensuring security of Jammu and Kashmir, the country and its people,” the AAP leader said.

He said an attempt was being made to create a sense of fear amongst the minority communities besides encouraging communal strife in the valley. Cheema urged the Central government to strengthen security arrangements in Kashmir in regard to the killings that occurred in the last few days.

Cheema said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has not only failed to maintain peace in Kashmir but is leaving no stone unturned to sow the seeds of hatred in the name of religion, caste and regionalism in other states of the country.