Mann seeks uninterrupted power supply to Punjab during ensuing paddy season

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday impressed upon the Union power minister RK Singh to ensure uninterrupted and regular supply to Punjab during the ensuing paddy season.

The CM, who called on the Minister here at his office this evening, apprised the Union minister about the power requirement of the state in wake of the coming paddy season.

He said Punjab had since long been the country’s food bowl as hard-working and resilient farmers of the state have made the country self-reliant in food production.

Mann said during the paddy season the farmers of the state need surplus power to contribute to the national food kitty by growing paddy.

The CM informed RK Singh that in the wake of the paddy season it is of utmost importance to ensure a regular and uninterrupted supply of electricity to the farmers.

He also said that it is the legitimate right of Punjab which has fulfilled the food needs of the country. He said the Punjab government is making strenuous efforts to bring the farmers out of the wheat and paddy cycle.

The CM said that it is the need of hour to make agriculture a profitable venture. He said that the state government already has detailed parleys with all the stakeholders including the farmers to draw a consensus on the issue. Mann expressed hope that the concerted efforts of the state government will soon bear fruits.