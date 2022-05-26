Mann rolls red carpet welcome to German investors in Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today rolled out a red carpet welcome to the German investors in the state by projecting Punjab as land of opportunities.

During a meeting with minister economic and global affairs German Embassy Dr Stefen Koch and head of energy India Dr Winfried Damm, who called on the Chief Minister here at his official residence on Thursday morning,

Mann said expertise of Germans in engineering, energy and biomass besides others is acclaimed world over. He said that Punjab will be happy to tie up with the Germans in these fields along with other sectors of investment. He said that the state government is committed to make Punjab as the front runner state in industrial growth.

The CM said Punjab has already emerged a mechanism wherein the state government provides single window clearances to the industry in the state along with a special nodal officer to speed up these clearances. He said that the investors desirous of investing in the state can apply for the clearances online which will be given in an expedite manner.

Mann said that besides being a peaceful state with good weather conditions Punjab has zero tolerance against corruption due to which the investors can be facilitated largely.

The CM said Punjab is ready for forming a cluster for setting up of especially German industry in the state. He said the state government is committed for putting the state on a high growth trajectory for which they are ready for hand holding of investors in the early stage.

Mann said several important projects of German investors are in the pipeline in the state. Meanwhile, assuring fulsome support and cooperation to the CM, Koch and Damm said that there is a huge potential of industrial growth in the state.