Mann orders probe into irregularities in Post Matric Scholarship Scheme

The Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday announced a comprehensive enquiry into the irregularities in the post matric scholarship scheme for nailing the guilty of this heinous crime against students of weaker and underprivileged sections.

“My government is committed to ensuring that oil and truth comes out in this scheme so that embezzlers are punished as per the law”, said the CM.

He said this enquiry will be a bear thread analysis to ascertain every lapse and embezzlement of the public money under the post matric scholarship scheme.

He said t discrepancies are an intolerable crime against the weaker and underprivileged strata of society adding that anyone found involved in this will not be spared and severest of severe action will be taken against them.

Mann said the barbaric embezzlement of the funds under the post matric scholarship scheme has ruined the bright future of millions of Schedule Caste (SC) students by depriving them of quality higher education.

The CM said these irregularities were a daylight robbery over the interests of the weaker sections and his government cannot sit on its hands for allowing the culprits to move freely. He said rather than acting against the guilty, the successive Shiromani Akali Dal and Congress governments patronised the politicians and bureaucrats who were involved in this sinister move.

Mann said the Akali, BJP and Congress leadership have also connived with each other to ensure that the perpetrators of this crime evade any action.

The CM said now the government of common man will expose the misdeeds of these parties as the nexus of politicians and bureaucrats have extended largesse to the educational institutes for their own vested interests thereby harassing the SC students both mentally and physically.

He said action will definitely be taken against those who are responsible for these discrepancies. “The guilty of these irregularities will be made answerable for the loot of every single penny from the state exchequer” added Mann.