Mann govt makes Punjabi eligibility test must for Group C and D posts

In a bid to promote the Punjabi language, the Punjab government has made it compulsory for the candidates vying for Group C and D posts in the state government to clear the Punjabi eligibility test by securing at least 50 percent marks over and above the stipulated recruitment exam for the respective post.

A decision to this effect has been taken by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann while chairing a meeting with the officers here at his official residence.

In order to promote the Punjabi language, Mann said that it would now be mandatory for all the candidates appearing for recruitment for group C and D posts to qualify Punjabi eligibility test with a minimum of 50 percent marks prior to competing for the requisite recruitment exam for the respective posts.

Meanwhile, it was also informed in the meeting that the state government has already kick-started a massive recruitment drive with 26,454 jobs including a large number of posts from amongst groups ‘C’ and ‘D’.