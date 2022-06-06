Mann gives nod to e-governance reforms in Revenue Dept

The Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday gave a nod for introducing e-governance reforms in the revenue department.

Chairing a meeting of the revenue department at his official residence, the CM said undue inconvenience to the people in the department needs to be avoided.

Mann said the department has put the digitised land records on the internet so that people can be able to view their Jamabandis and place an order to deliver their fard at their doorstep or by email.

He said the copy of Jamabandi will be delivered to the public across the counter through the Fard Kendra, at the doorstep, or on the email of the applicant after taking an online application.

Mann also gave the green signal for online recording of Khasra Girdawari (e-Girdawari) for which a mobile application (App) and web application were developed by the department to record Khasra Girdawari by Patwaris and inspection of Girdawari by revenue officers, thereof, as per provisions provided in the Punjab Land Record Manual.

The CM said the Girdawari of Rabi-2022 has already been recorded during March 2022 through this Mobile App. Mann said this revolution of the online facility to view the Girdawari will be provided to the citizens in the public domain.

In another initiative, the CM also ordered the linkage of the phone and email of the land owners with Jamabandis. He said that the mobile and email id of the owners or co-sharers will be linked with Jamabandi and any citizen can submit their applications in the Fard Kendras.

Mann said the concerned assistant system manager will enter the details of the application viz-a-viz land, owners, id proof, etc. on the portal and the land records will be fetched automatically.

The CM said Patwaris will login into the software using their credentials and will verify the record. He said after verifying, the mobile number and email will be linked with the applicant’s land records and subsequently, SMS alerts will be sent to the owners as and when required.

In another decision to bring far more efficiency and check the pilferage of state revenue, the CM gave his nod for abolishing the physical stamp papers. He said the stamp paper of any denomination can now be obtained via e-stamp i.e. computerized print-out from any stamp vendor or from banks authorised by the state government.