Mann bats for indigenous anti-drone technology to check cross-border supply of drugs & weapons

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday underscored the need for developing indigenous anti-drone technology to check the supply of drugs and weapons through drones effectively from across the border.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating the first drone hub here today at the Chandigarh University campus, the CM said Punjab being a border state must be equipped with such ultra-modern technology.

He said this technology will help to curb the supply of drugs or weapons taking place from across the border through drones.

The CM said unemployment is the root cause of all the social maladies. He promised the youth who are working abroad that his government will provide them better job opportunities in the state thereby bringing them back to their motherland.

Mann said there is huge potential amongst the Punjabi youth but due to the regressive policies of the previous governments they have been forced to work abroad. The CM promised the youth to reverse this trend by providing gainful employment opportunities to youth.

He said unemployment is also responsible for the problem of drugs in the state. Mann said that his government will soon approach the big industrial giants from across the globe for investment in the state so that new employment opportunities can be offered to the youth.

Vowing to restore the pristine glory of the state, the CM said Punjab has seen many ups and downs for ages but every time it has emerged stronger.

He said Punjabis have given a huge mandate to them and they will not sit idle until all the aspirations of the people are not fulfilled. Mann said the state government is duty-bound to make Punjab a progressive, prosperous and front-runner state in the country.