Mann asks CPs, SSPs to lead the war against gangsters

Facing flak over a spike in incidents of violence in Punjab, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday asked the Commissioners of Police (CPs) and Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) to play a frontal role in the war against gangsters by personally conducting operations and interrogations.

In a letter addressed to all CPs and SSPs of the state, Mann said the best leaders lead by example adding that Punjab Police has a gallant tradition of professionalism and service to the nation.

Expressing confidence in the police force, the CM said it would rise to the occasion and launch a concerted drive to eradicate the menace of gangsterism in the state, and these valiant officers as leaders of the force would play important roles.

Referring to the law and order review meeting held on 5 April, Mann outlined his government’s topmost focus to maintain law & order, apart from the eradication of corruption and welfare measures for the police force. Besides, he also announced the constitution of the Anti Gangster Task Force (AGTF) to eradicate gangsterism from the state.

Elaborating further, the CM said the constitution of the AGTF in no way would reduce the responsibility and role of CPs and SSPs heading the Police Commissionerates and districts, as both are responsible for the control of crime and maintenance of law & order in their jurisdictions.

“You will be personally held responsible for any breach of law & order in your jurisdiction as you are accountable under law”, said the CM.

While the AGTF would focus on intelligence-based operations and play a coordinating role, Mann expected the CPs and SSPS to launch a major thrust against gangsters by briefing the police officers under them, conducting analysis of crime data, and identifying absconding gangsters, and conducting anti-gangster operations.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government has also taken administrative measures towards strengthening law and order machinery across the state by posting additional director general of police (ADGP) special crimes and economic offences wing Promod Ban as ADGP of AGTF, additional inspector general (AIG) Organised Crime Control Unit (OCCU) Gurmeet Singh Chauhan as AIG AGTF and CP Ludhiana Gurpreet Singh Bhullar as DIG AGTF besides DSP Kharar Bikramjit Singh Brar has been given additional charge of DSP AGTF.