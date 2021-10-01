KMSC postpones ‘rail roko’ stir in Punjab till Oct 30

The Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) on Thursday postponed their proposed “rail roko’ agitation till 30 October.

The Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa had held detailed deliberations with the farmers on Wednesday. During the parleys, he had reiterated the firm commitment of the state government to safeguard the interests of the farmers.

“The farmers have agreed to the request of the deputy CM and have postponed the agitation till 30 October subject to a review meeting with Chief Minister Punjab before that date. Randhawa assured that some pending issues would be resolved soon and a meeting with the Chief Minister would also materialise as soon as possible,” an official spokesperson said.

Exhorting the farmers to refrain from resorting to the agitational path, the Deputy Chief Minister said the state government had already agreed to most of their demands including withdrawing 60 out of 105 cases.

He said the rest of the cases would also be withdrawn soon as they are registered by the Railway Police and are under the jurisdiction of the Union government.

Randhawa said he would personally meet the Union railway minister for withdrawing the remaining cases and providing Rs Five lakh besides a job to the families of farmers losing their lives in the ongoing agitation against black farm laws.

“The path of agitation acts as an impediment to the overall development of the state which needs to be put back on the upward trajectory so as to enable it to rank once again amongst the frontline States of the country”, Randhawa said.

The KMSC on Sunday announced a “rail roko’ stir in Punjab from September 30 if their demands, including the repeal of three farm laws, are not met.

The KMSC has a considerable hold in the Majha region of the state and some districts of Malwa.

The KMSC had blocked the Amritsar-Delhi and Tarn Taran-Ferozepur railway tracks for 169 days demanding repeal of three farm laws. The blockade was suspended in March.