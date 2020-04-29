Haryana Chief Minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday justified the sealing of all boundaries of Gurugram, Faridabad and Sonipat adjoining Delhi to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the state.

Addressing the people of the state during ‘Haryana Aaj’ programme through live telecast this evening, the CM said his government will not allow the Coronavirus to enter Haryana from Delhi at any cost. He said it is necessary to strictly act for self-protection and there is nothing wrong in it.

Khattar said this decision to seal the border with Delhi was imperative as in past one week 28 Covid-19 positive cases in the state have been reported with link to movement in Delhi.

Expressing satisfaction, the CM said the spread of Corona infection in Haryana has been prevented to a great extent and the doubling time for the infection cases in the state is 21 days.

Chaos prevailed on the various inter-state entry points on Wednesday with Haryana sealing its border with Delhi and allowing only essential services between the two states.

Reports said up to one-kilometre traffic jam was witnessed in some places as many Haryana residents who work in Delhi were not allowed to enter Delhi.Vehicles, carrying vegetables and grocery, were however allowed to cross the border between the two states. Four Haryana districts Gurgaon, Faridabad, Jhajjar and Sonipat share their border with Delhi.

Meanwhile, Haryana has offered to Delhi some of its complexes there to house the state’s residents employed in the national capital and having to commute daily from there amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Wednesday said state Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had a telephonic talk with his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday evening during which he raised the matter with him.

Vij said Delhi government should also make use of several other guest houses, hotels and other complexes to accommodate the employees.

“In Haryana too, we are currently using hotels, state government tourism complexes and rest houses to accommodate various categories of government employees. They can also do the same,” said Vij, who is also the state’s health minister.

Vij reiterated that many of the Coronavirus cases in Haryana’s NCR districts, including those in Sonipat, Gurgaon and Faridabad, have their origins in infections emanating from the national capital.

He said the daily movement of employees working in Delhi to their residences in Haryana increases the risk of the Covid-19 spread.