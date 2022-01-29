Kejriwal promises to improve & beautify Punjab cities

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday presented 10 agendas to improve and beautify the cities of Punjab and to burgeon trades and business in the state.

Addressing a Press conference with party’s chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann, Kejriwal said AAP knows how to work. “We have shown by working for the people in Delhi. We have provided good education, medical and other facilities to the people of Delhi,” he said.

In the first agenda related to cleanliness of the cities, Kejriwal said that like the cities of developed countries, the cities of Punjab will also have improved sanitation system and all the cities will be made clean and beautiful.

Presenting the second agenda, the AAP leader said, “Like Delhi, we will implement doorstep delivery services in Punjab too. People will get freedom from middlemen-brokers and long queues,” he said.

In the third agenda, Kejriwal said that all cities of Punjab will get underground cable system. He said that the hanging wires of electricity and other cables make the city look ugly. In Delhi’s densely populated areas, the AAP government have started the work of underground cabling. He said that underground cabling makes cities beautiful. Mohalla clinics are the fourth agenda.

“The way we have given health facilities to the people of Delhi through Mohalla Clinics in Delhi. In the fifth agenda, Kejriwal promised to rejuvenate the government schools in the cities Electricity and water are respectively sixth and seventh agenda. Kejriwal said that AAP government will provide 24 hours free electricity and drinking water to all the people. There is no parking facility in the cities and there are not enough number of public toilets. The AAP government will construct the broken roads of the markets and build parking and toilets in these markets, he said.

The ninth agenda is for the safety of women. Kejriwal said that the safety of people and especially women is their utmost priority. Presenting the tenth agenda, Kejriwal said that for all this work many people get skeptical that taxes will be increased and many people ask where the money will come from. For this, Kejriwal gave a guarantee that the AAP government will not impose any new tax and will not increase the existing taxes.