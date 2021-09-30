Kejriwal invites Punjab businessmen to become partner in AAP’s upcoming government

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday invited the Punjab industrialists, traders and businessmen to be partners in the Aam Aadmi Party and the future AAP government in Punjab.

Addressing traders in Ludhiana, Kejriwal said before the elections politicians come to the businessmen for funds, but today he (Kejriwal) has come to seek the support of the businessmen, traders and industrialists of Punjab.

He promised to provide a 24-hour helpline service to the industrialists and businessmen for permanent relief from the ‘inspector raj’ and best law and order for a peaceful atmosphere.

The AAP leader said if China and other countries were to be left behind in the industry, trade-friendly decisions would be made by the traders, businessmen and industrialists and the AAP government would implement them.

Kejriwal said the ‘inspector raj’, corruption and goonda tax continues unabated, which will be strictly stopped. He said no politician or official will be able to intimidate businessmen.

Making another big announcement, he said that on the lines of the Delhi government, businessmen will not have to go to government offices for their work, the officer-employee of the concerned department will come at doorstep, at one’s house and the work will be done by sitting at home. Kejriwal also announced a 24-hour power supply to industries at cheaper rates.