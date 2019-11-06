Former Punjab minister and Congress legislator Navjot Singh Sidhu on Wednesday wrote to the Union ministry of external affairs (MEA) for permission to travel to the Kartarpur corridor opening on the invite of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a letter to Union MEA minister S Jaishankar, Sidhu said in case permission to the Pakistan invitation is not granted, he would cross the border as a pilgrim.

Sidhu skipped Punjab Assembly’s special session to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak.

Meanwhile, Punjab cooperation minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Wednesday gave credit to Navjot Singh Sidhu for the opening of Kartarpur Sahib corridor.

Speaking during the special commemorative session of the Punjab Assembly which was held to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, Randhawa also offered to take Sidhu along to Pakistan as part of the jatha, to thank the Pakistani government for opening of the corridor.

Reacting to this, Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar said that the contribution of each person in the setting up of the corridor cannot be ignored, but the credit for this goes to Baba Nanak.

“I agree that Sidhu was instrumental in getting the project through and his contribution cannot be ignored. However, Gen Bajwa had broken the news to Sidhu before Imran Khan was sworn in as Pakistan PM. So it’s clearly a game plan of Pakistan Army, and we need to be wary,” Jakhar said.

He also cautioned that the videos of certain Sikh separatists being released today from Pakistan proved that the apprehensions of Capt Amarinder Singh on the motives of Pakistan had proven to be true.