Investiture Ceremony: 92 Haryana Police officers get President’s Police Medal

Haryana Governor Bandaru Duttatraya on Tuesday awarded 92 officers and officials of Haryana Police with the President’s Police Medalfor rendering distinguished and meritorious services during the Investiture ceremony organized at Indradhanush Auditorium in Panchkula.

During the ceremony, the Haryana Governor bestowed the President’s Police Medal for distinguished service on 11 officers and the Police Medal for meritorious service on 81 officers of Haryana Police.

Among those who received the President’s Police Medal for their distinguished service are Director General of Police (retired) BK. Sinha, ADGP (admin ad IT) AS Chawla, ADGP Navdeep Singh Virk, ADGP (retd) Anil Kumar Rao and ADGP (law and order) Sandeep Khirwar.