Intoxicants recovered from dismissed cop’s house

Days after Punjab Police dismissed an inspector Parminder Singh Bajwa, along with two other cops, for falsely implicating two persons in a drug case to extort money from them, 3710 intoxicant tablets (Tramadol SR 100 mg) and 4.7 kilogram intoxicant powder was recovered from dismissed officer’s house on Monday.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Headquarters Sukhchain Singh Gill said the police teams from Ferozepur had conducted a search at the rented private house of dismissed inspector Bajwa and recovered a huge quantity of intoxicants. The search was conducted following the due procedure in the presence of the duty magistrate, he added.

Gill said regarding this recovery, a fresh first information report has been registered against dismissed inspector Bajwa under relevant sections of the NDPS Act at Police Station Kulgarhi in Ferozepur.

The development came a week after Punjab Police had dismissed Inspector Bajwa and his two cop aides, a trio posted at Narcotic Control Cell in Ferozepur after they falsely implicated two persons in a drug case and also extorted a huge amount of money from them. The other two cops who were dismissed from service have been identified as ASI Angrej Singh, and Head Constable Joginder Singh.

Inspector Bajwa, assistant sub-inspector Angrej Singh and head constable Joginder Singh, posted at Narcotic Control Cell in Ferozepur, were dismissed from the service on 25 July after an internal probe revealed they implicated two persons in a drug case by planting on them one kilogram heroin and showing recovery of Rs Five lakh from their possession.