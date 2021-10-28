International Sarasvati Mahotsav-2022 at Pehowa from 3 Feb

International Sarasvati Mahotsav-2022 will be organised at Pehowa Sarasvati Teerth from 3 February to 5 February in Kurukshetra, Haryana.

Giving information, an official spokesperson on Wednesday said a committee has been constituted for the preparations for the said festival, in which the sub-divisional officer of Pehowa has been appointed as the nodal officer.

Executive Engineer of Haryana Sarasvati Heritage Development Board (HSHBD) Division No.-॥, Kurukshetra, Executive Engineer of Irrigation Department Kurukshetra, Tehsildar Pehowa, DIPRO Kurukshetra, District Education Officer Kurukshetra have been made members and Market Committee Secretary Pehowa has been made member secretary.

He said that the committee would ensure timely completion of preparations for cultural programmes, publicity and all other works to be done regarding this festival.

Meanwhile, additional chief secretary and financial commissioner, Haryana Revenue and Disaster Management Department, Sanjeev Kaushal today said modern revenue record rooms would be ready by 15 November at all district headquarters of the state.

He said that the work of digitising the age-old revenue records has picked up pace in the state and now soon these records will be easily available at a click of the mouse, whereas earlier it used to take a lot of time to view and trace records.