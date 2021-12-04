International Gita Mahotsava-2021: 100 foreign students of Kurukshetra University to present researchI papers

As many as 100 foreign students of Kurukshetra University will present their research papers on the holy book Gita during the International Gita Mahotsava-2021.

An official spokesperson said students from Afghanistan, South Africa, Kenya, Zimbabwe, Mauritius, and other countries are studying in various departments of the university.

He said all these students will present their research paper on the topic of ‘contribution of the Holy Book Gita to the freedom movement’ in the International Gita Seminar which will be held from 9 December to 11 December.

International Gita Mahotsava is being organized in Kurukshetra from 2 December to 19 December. The main events of the Mahotsava will be held from 9 December to 14 December.

Among these main programmes, International Gita Seminar will be organised at Kurukshetra University on 9 December 2021, in which 100 foreign students will present their research papers on the holy book Gita.

In the ongoing Saras Mela held in Kurukshetra during International Gita Jayanti Mahotsava, the art of craftsmen and artisans is attracting tourists towards this Mela.

Every artisan and craftsman is showcasing something or the other thing of attraction for the tourists at their stall. At the same time, Handicrafts on the banks of Brahmasarovar have added colours to this Mahotsava.

Tourists from other states visiting the fair are enthralled by the handicrafts displayed by the craftsmen, the spokesperson said.