To enhance brand visibility of Incredible India and to promote Tourism to and within the country, the Union ministry of tourism has given approval for the usage of the ‘Incredible India logo’ in the ‘International Gita Mahotsav’ event, being organised every year from 22 November to 10 December, 2019 at Kurukshetra, Haryana.

Giving more information in this regard, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Kurukshetra Development Board, Gagandeep Singh said that the Board had sought permission from the Ministry of Tourism for the usage of the logo’ in the ‘International Gita Mahotsav’ event.

He said that the approval has been given for the usage of the ‘Incredible India logo’ on publications in electronic and print media, website portals and on the publicity material. He said that ‘Incredible India logo’ can also be used on the banners, hoardings and posters.

Singh said that permission for the usage of the logo will be done only for the ‘International Gita Mahotsav’ event. He said that objective of providing logo support to this event is to enhance brand visibility of Incredible India and to promote Tourism to and within the country. He said that during the events, the logo will be prominently displayed in the promotional activities.

Meanwhile, it is pertinent to mention here that the ‘International Gita Mahotsav’ event is held every year in November-December month in Kurukshetra. While, in the last few years, with the efforts of the Haryana government, the Gita Mahotsav event is celebrated at the international level. This year, the festival was organized in Mauritius and London also.