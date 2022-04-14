HPPC approves purchase of software & SIM cards tablets for Haryana students

The meeting of the High Powered Purchase Committee (HPPC), chaired by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, on Thursday approved the purchase of software and SIM cards to be inserted into the tablets which will be given to students of Class IX to Class XII.

The HPPC also approved the purchases of goods and items to be procured by various departments worth more than Rs 100 Crore.

A total of three agendas, including two of the Education and one of the Power department, were tabled in the meeting.

Education minister Kanwar Pal and transport minister Mool Chand Sharma also remained present on this occasion.

Later sharing the details regarding purchases made in the meeting during a media interaction, the education minister said that procurement of Personalized and Adaptive Learning (PAL) software costs more than Rs Five Crore for Classes IX to XII was also approved in the meeting.

This PAL software will be preloaded in the tablets which would be provided to students studying in these classes for a total of 10 subjects, he said.

“Besides this, procurement of around five lakh data SIM Cards costing Rs 47 Crore has also been approved by the committee. These SIM cards would be inserted into the tablets with a daily data limit of 2GB. Also, in the month of May around 2.5 lakh tabs would be distributed to the students studying in Classes IX to XII,” Kanwar Pal said.

The education minister said the committee has also given a nod for the procurement of supply of 11-meter-long PCC poles for meeting the requirements of Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN) and Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) costing Rs 48.89 Crore.