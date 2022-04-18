Haryana: Wearing mask mandatory again in 4 NCR districts including Gurugram, Faridabad

In view of the increasing cases of Covid-19, face masks have again been made mandatory in four districts of Haryana including Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, and Jhajjar.

Haryana health and family welfare minister, Anil Vij said a fine will be imposed on anyone not wearing a mask in these four districts of the state in the National Capital Region (NCR).

He said that out of 238 cases of Covid-19 in Haryana, 198 have been reported from Gurugram and about 22 cases are from Faridabad. Vij said more than half of the districts in Haryana have reported zero cases of the corona.

The minister said a team was sent by him to Gurugram to study the increasing cases of the corona, why the cases are increasing in Gurugram and the report of this study is yet to come.

“But at present, as a precaution, it has been made mandatory to apply face masks in four districts of Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, and Jhajjar adjacent to Delhi, and the one who does not wear the mask will be fined,” he added.

Vij said areas of Gurugram where the cases of Covid-19 are coming are being identified and different teams have been formed to tackle the same. This apart, samples have been sent to Rohtak to know the variant of Corona, according to which further preparations will be made. “We are fully prepared, our staff is ready, our equipment, beds, and oxygen are adequate”, but people should be alert this time,” he added.

After several states had decided to lift all the pandemic-related restrictions, including the mandatory wearing of face masks, the Haryana government had on 3 April notified that wearing face masks in public places and workplaces was no longer mandatory.