A sweet shop owner in Haryana has won the Rs 1.50 crore lottery after buying lottery tickets for nearly 13 years. Dharam Pal ~ winner of the Punjab State Rakhi Bumper2020 draw held on 20 August ~ who runs a sweets shop at Mandi Kalanwali of Sirsa, said this year’s festival of Rakhi was low-key affair for him due to the Covid-19 pandemic but the Punjab government’s Rakhi Bumper turned him into a millionaire overnight.

After submitting the documents to Punjab State Lotteries Department officials for the encashment of prize, Pal said that he had been buying Punjab state lottery tickets for the last 13 years but he has won the prize first time.

The Rakhi Bumper draw was held on 20 August and Pal was informed by the Lotteries Department on 21 August about the 1st prize of Rs 1.50 crore on ticket no B-315094.

Father of a daughter and two sons, Pal said that his eldest son is married and his daughter and younger son are studying.

He said that this hefty amount would be a great help to provide the best higher education to his children, besides expanding his sweets business.

Pal said that he had never thought in his wildest dreams that he would win such a big prize in his life. It’s like a dream come true, he said