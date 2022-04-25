Haryana puts in place strategies to combat Covid-19 surge

With the rise in cases of Covid-19, the Haryana government is increasing testing capacity, especially in containment zones along with aggressive efforts to reduce the positivity rate of the infection across the state.

Speaking during a meeting chaired by Union home secretary Ajay Bhalla to review the Covid -19 situation and preparedness in Delhi National Capital Region on Monday, Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal said the state has again adopted proactive strategies to effectively combat the new surge in virus spread.

“Amid the recent surge in the number of infection cases, Haryana is doing several management preparations coupled with aggressive surveillance, stringent containment, swift contact tracing, focused clinical management along with proactive information, education and communication (IEC) activities,” said Kaushal.

In the meeting which was held through video conferencing, the chief secretary said as in some of the districts, especially in Gurugram a significant jump in the positivity rate is seen, strategies are being made for declaring micro containment zones along with increasing per day testing capacity.

In this series, nine micro containment zones have already been declared in Gurugram to break the virus chain, he added.

“Besides this, massive vaccination drives have already been run across Haryana. As per the official figures, around 72 percent of the population between the age group of 15 to 18 years has been administered the first dose of Covid-19 vaccination, while vaccination of one-third of the population covering children in the age group of 12 to 14 years has also been done in the state”, shared Kaushal.

On Sunday, Haryana reported 417 new Covid-19 cases with Gurugram district reporting 331 new positive cases.

Another NCR district, Faridabad reported 72 of these cases even as 14 other districts reported zero Covid-19 cases. The number of new Covid-19 cases in the remaining six districts was between one and four.