Haryana Police seizes 104 MTP kits, 28230 prohibited medicines

Haryana Police has seized 28230 prohibited medicines and 104 medical terminations of pregnancy (MTP) kits during a raid at a house in Karnal district. A woman was also arrested in this connection.

Giving this information on Friday, a Haryana Police spokesperson informed that police arrested the woman after recovering prohibited medicines and MTP kits from a house located in New Premnagar in Karnal.

A police team got a tip-off that accused Kamal Sikka, who has been supplying prohibited medicines for a long time, has brought a large number of intoxicants, MTP kits, and other banned medicines from Delhi. He has kept some medicines at home and has gone to supply the rest to someone.

Based on the credible input, a police team along with Drug authorities conducted a raid at the house. A search by the team led to the seizure of 13000 prohibited tablets, 10800 prohibited tramadol capsules, 1200 tablets of alprazolam, 2880 of lomotil, and 350 other prohibited tablets. Police arrested the wife of the accused.

During the initial probe, it was revealed that the accused Kamal Sikka is involved in the illegal trade of bringing prohibited medicines from Delhi at cheap prices and supplying them at higher rates. The accused had brought these banned medicines from Delhi on the train. The investigation also revealed that the accused was earlier arrested in the year 2015 also by the Karnal police with prohibited medicines.

The accused in that case came out of jail a few months back after serving a five-year sentence. A case has been registered in this connection and efforts are being made to arrest the key accused, the spokesperson said.