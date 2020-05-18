Haryana government on Monday said state’s private health clinics, nursing homes, and dental clinics would be included in the special economic package announced by the Union government for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

A decision in this regard was taken in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, with representatives of Indian Medical Association (IMA) and civil surgeons through video conferencing today. The state government has also decided to provide superior quality PPE kits, N-95 masks and hand sanitisers to private doctors as per their requirement at government rates.

This apart, if a private doctor is infected with Covid-19, his or her treatment would also be carried out at government expense. “We have had to face many challenges while dealing with the Corona Pandemic, but with the support of all sections of society, we shall soon overcome this crisis,” the CM said while addressing the meeting.

Khattar said the Arogya Setu App can prove to be a very effective tool in dealing with this Pandemic. So far, more than 50 lakh people in the state have downloaded this App, he said. The CM directed the doctors that while asking the history of a patient, they should also be asked whether they had downloaded the Arogya Setu app or not.

Meanwhile, the Haryana government has decided to allow the government schools to open their administrative offices to carry out urgent and unavoidable administrative functions while ensuring strict compliance of norms issued by the Union home ministry for the containment of Covid-19.

The state government had already allowed the private schools of Haryana to open their administrative offices to carry out urgent and unavoidable administrative works in schools such as preparation of salary bills, delivery of library books to students, distribution of textbooks to students, maintenance and cleanliness of school premises.

An official spokesperson said while the concerned head of the government school, one clerk, one computer operator and peon would be allowed to be present in the school, ailing or pregnant women would not be called on to perform duties.