Haryana additional chief secretary, home, Rajeev Arora on Saturday said the state government intends to start jail-radio in almost all the jails in order to initiate the process of jail reforms for inmates.

After inaugurating the third ‘jail-radio’ of the state in the Central Jail, Ambala, Arora said though a jail has a restricted environment but with the introduction of radio, its inmates will be interacting with the outside world.

He said that there are a total of 19 jails in Haryana and the state government plans to start jail-radio in almost all the jails.

Sharing the main purpose of starting such radio, Arora, said the main objective of starting jail-radio is to promote art, creativity and harmony among the inmates.

He said the Central jail at Ambala is considered as a historic jail in India and is among the three Central jails of the state.

On this occasion, Director General of Police (jails) K Selvaraj said the first phase of installation of jail-radio in jails has been completed with the introduction of radio in Ambala Jail and now jail-radio will be started in four other jails of the state under the second phase.

Selvaraj said that he was satisfied with the improvement in behaviour of inmates in state jails.

Jail super intendent , Lakhbir Singh said that the introduction of jail radio has helped in transforming f rust rat ion in inmates towards positive thinking and is like a ray of hope for the inmates and will further enhance creativity in them.