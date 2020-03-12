To prevent the outbreak and spread of the novel Coronavirus, the Haryana government has notified, ‘The Haryana Epidemic Disease, COVID-19 Regulations, 2020′. These regulations will remain valid for a period of one year from the date of publication of this notification.

Under these regulations, all hospitals (government and private) will have Flu corners for the screening of suspected cases of COVID- 19. All hospitals (Government and Private) during the screening of such cases shall record the history of travel of the person if he/she travelled to any country or area where COVID-19 has been reported.

In addition the history of coming in contact with a suspected or confirmed case of COVID- 19 will be recorded. In case the person has any such history in the last 14 days and the person is asymptomatic then the person must be kept in home quarantine for 14 days from the day of exposure.

In case the person has any such history in the last 14 days and the person is symptomatic as per case definition of COVID-19, a person must be isolated in a hospital as per protocol and will be tested for COVID-19 as per protocol. Information of all such the case should be given to the office of civil surgeon of the district immediately.

No person, institution, organisation will use any print or electronic media for information regarding COVID-19 without prior permission of the Health Department, Haryana. This is to avoid the spread of any rumour or unauthenticated information regarding COVID-19. In case, any person, institution, Organization is found indulging in such activity; it will be treated as a punishable offence under these regulations.

No private laboratories have been authorized to take test samples for COVID-19 in Haryana. All such samples will be collected as per the guidelines of Government of India and these will be sent to designated labs by the District Nodal Officer appointed by the Health Department, Haryana.

Under these regulations, any person with a history of travel in last 14 days to a country or area from COVID-19 has been reported must report to nearest Government hospital or call at toll-free helpline number 108 so that necessary measures if required may be intimated by health department.