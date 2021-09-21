Haryana: Free Ayushman cards for eligible beneficiaries till 30 Sept

Haryana government on Monday called upon the eligible people to get Ayushman-cards made during ‘Ayushman Bharat Pakhwada’.

A spokesperson of Haryana Health Protection Authority said that under ‘Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana’, free treatment up to Rs Five lakh is provided annually.

He informed that ‘Ayushman Bharat Pakhwada’ is being celebrated in the state from 15 September to 30 September, under which eligible persons will get Ayushman-card at Atal Seva Kendra or any eligible person can get their cards made from listed government and private hospitals by showing Aadhaar card, ration card and Parivar Pehchan Patra without

paying any fee for the same.

The spokesman said that interested persons can check their eligibility by logging on to mera.pmjay.gov.in. For more details, people can

contact 14555.

Meanwhile, Haryana government will make people aware regarding hearing loss on the occasion of ‘International Week of Deaf Persons’.

A spokesperson of the National Health Mission, Haryana said that from September 20 to 26, 2021, ‘International Week of Deaf Persons’ is being observed.

He said that to avoid hearing loss, earplugs should be used in concerts and loud events to avoid deafness. If a person cannot clearly hear the words or sentences spoken by the other person or feels a tingling sound in the ear, then he should immediately consult a doctor