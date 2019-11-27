Haryana government will soon develop a mobile application (App) to help people register complaints related to faulty street lights, broken roads, a poor drainage system, garbage and houses without having proper drinking water facilities.

Presiding over a review meeting with the department officials on Tuesday, urban local bodies minister Anil Vij on Tuesday said soon after getting the complaints on this App, officers will ensure that the water supply and cleanliness issue gets resolved in three hours.

Apart from this, the office will also ensure that all the complaints related to faulty street lights should be resolved in three hours. He said that if the complaints are not resolved in the stipulated time period then the heavy penalty will be imposed on the contractor or the people concerned.

Vij said that for regular and timely attendance of employees in his department, the attendance of all regular, contract and contract employees will be punched through the biometric system.

He said that this attendance record will also be linked to the e-salary of the employees so that action can be taken against the employees coming late to office and remaining absent from the job.

The minister said that online facility will be made available for redressal of complaints of people. Apart from this, the material of construction sites will be tested in a minimum of two laboratories. He said that any contractors who are found using poor quality material will be blacklisted.

He directed the department officials to ensure that five basic facilities including electricity, water, road, drain (drainage) and cleanliness, should be provided to the people of the state on a priority basis.

Vij said that the street lights should be installed in all the areas, cities and towns under the Urban Local Bodies Department with immediately so that people do not face any inconvenience at night. Apart from this, orders have also been given for providing proper drinking water, proper drainage, and complete sanitation and hygiene.

He directed the officials to ensure better traffic management in the State, providing clean water and clean roads in all the cities and towns. The minister said that providing all the basic needs to the state people should be the department’s priority and therefore, the officers should always work for the upliftment of the state people.