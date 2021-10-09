Haryana CM dedicates development works worth Rs 4.40 Cr at Mata Mansa Devi temple

Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, on Friday, prayed for happiness and prosperity of the state by offering prayers at Shri Mata Mansa Devi temple on the second day of Ashwin Navratri.

The CM participated in the Havan organized in the Yagyashala and inaugurated the newly constructed development works at a cost of about Rs 4.40 Crore. Later interacting with the media persons, the CM said that ever since 1991, Mata Mansa Devi temple, Panchkula and Kali Mata Mandir, Kalka have been acquired, since then development works are being done continuously.

Today, the main corridor connecting Mata Mansa Devi temple to Patiala temple built at a cost of Rs 2.8 Crore has been inaugurated, said Khattar. The CM also inaugurated Shree Vatika Parking constructed at a cost of Rs 2.4 Crore.

In this parking lot, the devotees will get the facility to park their vehicles. The CM also dedicated the Shakti Stambh of Kali Mata Temple at Pinjore and Kalka. Rs 22.65 lakh have been spent on their construction. The CM said new projects are being sanctioned for the development of temples under the Shri Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Board so that devotees get maximum facilities during the fair.

Meanwhile, the CM said crops have suffered a lot due to rains. In such a situation, considering the problems of the farmers, the government has ordered for special girdawari. After girdawari, the farmers will be given proper compensation for the damaged crops.

He said that due to the rains, the procurement of crops has also been affected in some places. The government has also given orders to streamline the procurement process, said the CM.

He said Mukhyamantri Antyodaya Parivar Utthan Yojana is very beneficial. With this scheme, the government will directly reach out to the doorsteps of the very poor family and will ensure their economic upliftment by ensuring them the benefit of every welfare scheme.

Khattar said that small farmers and labourers would get direct benefit from this scheme and the government’s dream of development of Antyodaya would be fulfilled.