Haryana CM boasts of tap connections to 29 lakh households

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Saturday that 29 lakh households in the state have functional household tap connections (FHTCs).

Interacting with the beneficiaries of the Har Ghar Nal Se Jal programme held through audio conferencing under the ongoing series of special Samvad Programme from Sirsa on Saturday, the CM said the Jal Jeevan Mission has provided drinking water connections to around 13 lakh rural homes.

“Prior to this, around six lakh drinking water connections were provided from 2014 to August 15, 2019. In total, functional tap connections have been provided to around 29 lakh homes,” he added.

Khattar said apart from homes, the Haryana government has provided tap water to all schools and Anganwadi centres. At a cost of more than Rs 500 crore, the state government has built 271 canal-based water works and 229 tube well-based ‘Jal ghars’ in rural and urban regions.

“In addition, 4,774 tube wells and 1246 boosting stations have been built at a cost of Rs 1457 crore. Aside from this, a total of 19,515 km of drinking water pipelines have been laid at a cost of Rs 3,299 crore. Also, under the Mahagram Yojana, work has been done to enhance drinking water sources and create sewerage facilities for the delivery of drinking water up to 135 litres per person per day in 31 large villages,” the CM said.

He said the Central government had set a target of giving clean drinking tap water to every rural family by 2024 under this mission but the state government has achieved this target much ahead of the set goal.

Meanwhile, the CM said in the last eight and a half years, the state government has worked for the welfare of all sections, including the poor, farmers, labourers, and traders. By launching new initiatives, every segment of society has benefited and their lives have been made happy and prosperous, he added.