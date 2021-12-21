Haryana Assembly passes Bill to rope in private sector in higher education

The Haryana Private Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2021, which was tabled on the first day of the ongoing winter session of the Haryana Assembly, was passed on Monday.

This apart, three other bills were also tabled in the House today including, The Haryana Pond and Waste Water Management Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2021, The Haryana Scheduled Roads and Controlled Areas Restriction of Unregulated Development (Amendment and Validation) Bill, 2021, and The Panchkula Metropolitan Development Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

The Private Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2021 has been passed to further amend the Haryana Private Universities Act, 2006. An official spokesperson said there is a need for the creation and expansion of educational institutions for improving opportunities of higher education for the youth of the state.

“In order to accommodate the unprecedented growth of students in higher education, and also to cross the target of 50 percent gross enrollment ratio (GER), as per National Education Policy, 2020, we need to roughly double the number of institutions at all levels by 2021,” he said.

The spokesperson said the government intervention would not be adequate to meet this benchmark in higher education. “We need to enlist the participation of the private sector in a major way.

Haryana Private Universities Act, 2006 has been brought essentially to rope in the private sector to supplement the initiative of the government in expanding the capacity in higher education and upscaling its standards. Besides this, to achieve the objectives enshrined in the Act, a proposal has been made to set up Geeta University in Panipat,” the spokesperson said.