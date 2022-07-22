Haryana aims for air service from ‘Integrated Aviation Hub’ at Hisar Airport from 2023

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said the state government intends to to start regular air service from the ‘Integrated Aviation Hub’ at ‘Maharaja Agrasen Airport, Hisar’ from 2023.

Presiding over a review meeting to review the works related to the ‘Integrated Aviation Hub’, the CM said the work related to this international level project should be expedited.

Khattar directed officials against any delay in the development of the Maharaja Agrasen Airport, Hisar’. He said there should be no delay in the release of funds for the same.

While giving directions to expedite the construction work of airport boundary and installation of lights, the CM said that it is the endeavour of the state government to start regular air service from this airport in 2023.

He directed to finalise the route for rail connectivity from New Delhi’s IGI Airport to ‘Maharaja Agrasen Airport, Hisar’ at the earliest, fix various routes from Hisar for air service and said that water supply for this airport, the works being done for drainage system and storage of raw water should be completed at the earliest.

In the meeting, the CM was informed that the construction of three big hangars for aircraft parking was completed on 18 August, 2021 after the environment and forest department got the clearance for the second phase development works.

This apart, old buildings have been demolished and water-channels have been shifted from the construction site. The mutation of about 7,115 acres of land has also been done in the name of Civil Aviation Department. Similarly, 80 per cent of the run-way, PTT, taxi-way, apron etc. and up to 70 per cent of 33 KV sub-station have been completed, officials informed.