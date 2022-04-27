Haryana: Over 200 companies to participate in Pharma Tech Expo-2022 & Lab Tech Expo-2022

In a bid to woo the pharmaceutical industry, the Haryana government will organise Pharma Tech Expo-2022 and Lab Tech Expo- 2022 from 28 April to 30 April at Parade Ground, Sector 17, Chandigarh.

Addressing a Press conference, senior manager, Trade Fair Authority, Anil Kumar Choudhary on Wednesday said more than 200 companies will be exhibiting their goods at these events. Out of these 200 companies, over 40 companies are from Haryana.

Kumar said the Pharma Tech Expo and Lab Tech Expo – 2022 are being organised under the banner of the Trade Fair Authority of Haryana in collaboration with the Engineering Export Promotion Council of India and Pharma Technology Index.com Pvt Ltd.

He described the pharma industry as one of the fastest-growing industries and India is one of the leading countries producing generic drugs and is known as the “Pharmacy of the World”.

Chaudhary said the pharmaceutical sector is an industry with over 20,000 registered units in India. About one third of international market needs are met by Indian pharmaceutical industries, he added.