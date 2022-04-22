Guru Tegh Bahadur sacrificed himself for religious freedom & humanity: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said the Sikh Gurus have played a pivotal role in uniting India in one thread by preaching the message of love, equality brotherhood and communal harmony in the society.

“When Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji had formally been seated on the ‘Guru Gaddi’, the communal situation in the country was worrisome because of the forced conversions, women and children were also being tortured. It was then when Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji became a ray of hope for the Hindus as he sacrificed himself for religious freedom and humanity,” said the CM.

Khattar said Guru Tegh Bahadur not only saved Hindus from forced conversions, but he also strongly stood against the atrocities on the Kashmiri Pandits.

He said if Guru Tegh Bahadur had not given this supreme sacrifice, today the map of India would have been different and this is the reason that today the entire humanity calls Guru Tegh Bahadur an epitome of sacrifice.

“Tegh Bahadur si kriya, Kari na kinhoo aan’, (None in Universe ever performed such a deed as noble as Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur did),” the CM said.

He said Guru Tegh Bahadur sacrificed his head at Delhi’s Chandni Chowk for religious freedom and against forced conversion.

The CM said the teachings of Guru Tegh Bahadur are not only a rare heritage for us but are also one of the most significant foundations to build a strong, morally enlightened society.

“He always gave this message that no human being should be intimidated or scared. He sacrificed his life to save others. He was the guardian of the poor and weak,” the CM said, urging devotees from across the country to ensure maximum participation in the 400th Prakash Purab celebrations of Guru Tegh Bahadur at a state-level function on 24 April at Panipat.