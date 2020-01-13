Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Amarinder Singh has urged Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi to constitute a national level committee to oversee the year-long 400th birth anniversary (Prakash Purb)celebrations of ninth Sikh Guru Teg Bahadur, on the lines of the 550th Prakash Purb Celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev.

In a letter to the PM, Amarinder pointed out that the state Government planned to celebrate the historic occasion in a befitting manner with a series of programmes through the year, beginning April 2020.

The CM apprised Modi that Punjab Government was already in the process of drawing up a detailed proposal for the commemoration of this mega event and the same would be shortly sent to the Union government.

Describing the 400th Prakash Purb of the ninth Sikh Guru, scheduled to take place in April 2021, as a fortunate occasion for all, Amarinder said that the Great Guru occupies a special place in the country’s history.

He had sacrificed his life to uphold the principles of religious freedom and amity and was, therefore, rightfully called as ‘Hind di Chaadar’, he added.

The state government had already decided to commemorate the 400th birth anniversary of the ninth Sikh Guru, Guru Teg Bahadur, on 18 April 2021, with year-long celebrations beginning April 12 this year.