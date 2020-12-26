Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said that Bhagavad Gita is a major source of inspiration for the youth as this sacred scripture not only shows them the right path but also inculcates moral values in them so that they could contribute effectively to nation building.

Speaking at the Global Gita Chanting programme organized as part of International Gita Mahotsav-2020 through video conference, the CM said that the Government provides quality education to the students so that they could excel in their life.

Similarly, Gita has its own relevance as the positive energy and vibes emanating from the shlokas of Gita put a positive impact on the mind of the youth and assist them in choosing the right path in their lives, he said.

The CM said that 36 years prior to Kaliyuga, Lord Krishna had delievered the celestial message of Bhagavad Gita on the battlefield of Kurukshetra which has now become the essence of our life.

On this occasion, 55,000 students of different schools across the State collectively recited 18 verses (one each from 18 Chapters of Bhagavad Gita).

Khattar said that various great personalities who have participated in the freedom movement of the country like Mahatma Gandhi, Balgangadhar Tilak, Vallabh Bhai Patel, Neta Ji Subhash Chandra Bose also followed the teachings of Gita in their life and got freedom to the country.

He said that 31 years ago in 1989, Gita Jayanti was celebrated only at state level.

Thereafter, it was organized at National level. But, since 2016, Gita Jayanti of international level is being organised in the state.

Khattar said that with a view to propagate the teachings of Bhagavad Gita worldwide, International Gita Mahotsav was also organized in Mauritius and the United Kingdom (UK).

Similar event was also scheduled to be held in Australia but it had to be called off due to COVID-19 Pandemic, he added.